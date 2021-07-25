GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.61 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,429,467 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

