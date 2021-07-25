Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

