Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

