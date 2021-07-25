Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.76. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 438.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 113,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,195. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

