Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.36 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

