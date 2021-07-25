Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €169.57 ($199.50).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HNR1 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HNR1 opened at €142.45 ($167.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €143.60. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

