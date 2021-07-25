HAPI (HAPI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.79 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. HAPI has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $48.37 or 0.00140729 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00819382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

