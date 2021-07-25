Harmony (ONE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.39 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $731.33 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00080229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.41 or 0.00817348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,116,356,310 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,473,310 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

