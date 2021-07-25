Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $54.49 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $92.09 or 0.00268146 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 630,363 coins and its circulating supply is 591,707 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

