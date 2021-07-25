Hathor (HTR) Market Capitalization Hits $74.64 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $74.64 million and $1.68 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00119539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.29 or 1.00127912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00871360 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

