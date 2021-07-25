Haven Protocol (XHV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $560,739.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $47.58 million and approximately $560,739.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00009620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,461.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.65 or 0.06258184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.01289855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00362039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00137443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00614721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00366939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00281584 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,350,918 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

