Head-To-Head Analysis: Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ezenia! alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ezenia! and Lantronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ezenia! and Lantronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lantronix $59.88 million 2.50 -$10.74 million ($0.04) -129.75

Ezenia! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix.

Risk & Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Lantronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Lantronix -6.81% -5.94% -4.03%

Summary

Ezenia! beats Lantronix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management. It also offers system on module, single board computer, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development, as well as xPrintServer. In addition, the company's REM products include out-of-band management, console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that provide remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms. Further, its SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. The company offers its products through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, online retailers, and original equipment manufacturers; and an e-commerce site for direct sales. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ezenia! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ezenia! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.