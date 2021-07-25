Head to Head Analysis: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) versus Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Natura &Co alerts:

This table compares Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.17 billion 2.21 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -143.75 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Global Digital Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.