Head to Head Survey: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management 9.07% 15.59% 9.11%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.80%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Pzena Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.95 $33.02 million $0.45 28.93 Pzena Investment Management $138.62 million 5.92 $8.87 million N/A N/A

Vinci Partners Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pzena Investment Management.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Pzena Investment Management on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses. The firm uses a combination of fundamental analysis to make its investments. The firm employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

