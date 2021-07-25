Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 518,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

