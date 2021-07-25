HeartBout Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. HeartBout has a market cap of $129,380.29 and $99.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

