Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

