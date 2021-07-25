Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $127.77 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031046 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031625 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005849 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,118,955,982 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.