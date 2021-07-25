Hedera Hashgraph Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $53.21 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00052849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002383 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00246157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00034380 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,118,956,139 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

