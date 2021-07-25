HedgeTrade 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,335.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $313.50 million and $11,335.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004622 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00033898 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036933 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004164 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

