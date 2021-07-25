Helex Market Cap Hits $8,381.78 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $8,381.78 and approximately $4,474.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.53 or 0.00827655 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Helex is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

