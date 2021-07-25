Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Achieves $118,355.77

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Helix has a total market cap of $118,355.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022402 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.