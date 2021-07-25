Helmet.insure (HELMET) 1-Day Volume Hits $425,282.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $8.72 million and $425,282.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00138404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,558.74 or 1.00201060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.51 or 0.00871311 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,313,182 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

