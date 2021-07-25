Helpico (HELP) Achieves Market Cap of $2,164.31

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,164.31 and $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00133299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.16 or 1.00091818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00840215 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

