HempCoin (THC) Tops One Day Volume of $464.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $464.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,194.57 or 0.99863601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00032419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009476 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,796,976 coins and its circulating supply is 262,661,826 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

