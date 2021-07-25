Hermez Network Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00009972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and $1.51 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00819839 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.