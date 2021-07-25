HeroNode (HER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $202,389.58 and $68.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00794876 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

