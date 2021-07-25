Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Heska worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $252.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.77.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

