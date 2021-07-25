Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,787,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,227. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 149.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 58,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

