Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

