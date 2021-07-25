HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) vs. Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Financial Review

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Pioneer Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pioneer Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Pioneer Energy Services -48.40% -86.48% -28.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Pioneer Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 44.23 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services $246.24 million 0.01 -$144.45 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Energy Services.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Pioneer Energy Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.