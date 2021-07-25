Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Acquires Shares of 280,991 Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.51% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,955,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 225,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,425. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

