Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Acquires Shares of 470,000 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.07% of Vipshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,250,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.