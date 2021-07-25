Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 1.95% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 583,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 102,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $19.52. 353,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,693. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $999.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

