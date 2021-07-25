Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $9.02 on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,860,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.96.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.