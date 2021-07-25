Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,559,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,937,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

