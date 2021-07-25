Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Cuts Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,028 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 1.10% of Nkarta worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 91.2% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 234,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTX stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $32.14. 137,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

