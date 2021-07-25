Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Grows Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 1.4% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.34% of DoorDash worth $143,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. CRV LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $859,420,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $645,882,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $611,557,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock worth $1,247,173,954. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.