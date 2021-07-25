Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $1.37 Billion Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for 13.5% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.83% of Pinduoduo worth $1,368,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $7.65 on Friday, hitting $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,854,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

