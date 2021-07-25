Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $240.79 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $240,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 384,810 shares of company stock valued at $92,842,396. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.25. 5,877,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

