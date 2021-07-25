Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $31.78 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.18% of Huazhu Group worth $31,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -277.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

