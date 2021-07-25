Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. trimmed its holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,495 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 5.99% of Leap Therapeutics worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

LPTX remained flat at $$1.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

