Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.92. 2,634,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.12. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,249 shares of company stock worth $193,389,203 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.