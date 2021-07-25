Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Purchases Shares of 200,000 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.54% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 60,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,328. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

