Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Purchases Shares of 78,771 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 806,731,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,368,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

