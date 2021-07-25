Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Raises Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 342.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the quarter. I-Mab comprises approximately 3.2% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 9.14% of I-Mab worth $320,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 17.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth $33,387,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 883,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.75.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

