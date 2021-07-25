Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) by 993.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,920 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 3.65% of Fang worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fang by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fang during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Fang during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fang alerts:

SFUN traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 8,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339. Fang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.