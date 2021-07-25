Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Reduces Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,162,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,422,705 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.31% of JD.com worth $351,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 74.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,290,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

