Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Reduces Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,759 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 218,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,068. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

