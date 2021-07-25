Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Reduces Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,645 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.10% of MINISO Group worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MINISO Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 197,329 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,763,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in MINISO Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,413 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.